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If Tom Brady is sharing a link to buy tickets to the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on his Instagram Story a few days before the event, I can’t imagine that is a GREAT sign for ticket sales.

Why didn’t this premium event with major football stars sell out? Is it because people didn’t know it was happening? Is it because people don’t care about flag football? Is there another reason?

Let’s dig into all of the possibilities.