Impersonal Foul

Impersonal Foul

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Kiefer Roberts's avatar
Kiefer Roberts
1d

If this isn’t nature healing, I don’t know what is

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Meredith's avatar
Meredith
1d

I’ve talked about this for so long (and often??) that my husband sent me the news.

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