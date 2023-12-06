If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and share this newsletter with your friends. It means the world!

The celebrity version of going Instagram Official with your significant other is telling the world about your relationship status in a cover story about you.

In a surprise to no one, Taylor Swift is TIME Magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year.

taylorswift A post shared by @taylorswift

I have so much to say, but the most important thing I must talk about is that Swift addressed her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

taylorswift A post shared by @taylorswift

It appears that after Tree Paine broke her Twitter hiatus, she’s letting Swift say whatever she wants, too. I love it!

In the interview, Swift discusses the timeline of her relationship with Kelce. She claims they started dating after Kelce mentioned her on his podcast, New Heights.

Hrmmm….I still feel like they were talking beforehand and used the podcast as a soft launch, but that’s just me!!!

There is so much content about Kelce in this profile that I will let Swift’s quotes speak for themselves.

The! Timeline! According! To! Swift!

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she says. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

This Screams Engagement By Christmas 2024

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she says. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

A Taylor Swift Quote If It Was This Newsletter

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she says. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Swift On The Sport of Football

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift says playfully. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

To me, this interview is a guarantee that we’ll be getting an engagement announcement by Christmas 2024. I just feel it in my sports gossip bones!

Sound off in the comments after you read the profile and share your theories…

Consider Becoming A Paying Subscriber

I’m always a Negative Nancy, but the NBA’s first in-season tournament is so fun!!! For the very first newsletter for paying subscribers, I sat down with The Ringer’s Howard Beck.

He kindly explained the tournament in detail for me, someone who cares more about the color of the courts than what is actually going on in the games.

Consider becoming a paying subscriber for $8/month or $80/year and you’ll get access to this newsletter and many more to come.

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

Speaking of Ms. Swift…she got a WAG jacket!

Head coach for the University of Colorado Boulder’s football team, Deion Sanders, has called off his engagement with his girlfriend of 11 (11!) years…

Dallas Mavericks star, Luka Dončić, welcomed a baby girl with his fiancée Anamaria Goltes. Cute!

If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and share this newsletter with your friends. It means the world!

You can follow me on Instagram here, Twitter here and TikTok here. Enjoy the endless void of content!