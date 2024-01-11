If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra signed a record-breaking $120 million eight-year contract extension.

Spoelstra has been the head coach for the Heat for 16 seasons and began his career with the team in the video room when he was 24.

Spoelstra really got his a** up and WORKED.

I’m not going to sit here and try to explain the significance of Spoelstra in the NBA, but all you need to know is everyone likes him, and he’s clearly not going anywhere any time soon.

What I do need to explain is the timing of this announcement.

In November, Spoelstra and his now ex-wife, Nikki, announced that they finalized their divorce after seven years of marriage:

“We have made the difficult yet amicable decision to jointly file to formally end our marriage. We are both grateful for our relationship and remain fully committed to co-parenting our children and continuing to make them our shared priority. We appreciate everyone’s support as we move to the next stage of our lives and thank you for respecting our family’s privacy.”

For some background, the couple met when Nikki was a dancer for the Heat and were married in 2016.

Given they finalized their divorce in November, people on *the Internet* are speculating that he waited until January to sign his contract extension so—presumably—Nikki wouldn’t get some of the money from this contract in the divorce settlement.