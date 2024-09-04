If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $6/month.

I was minding my business drafting an upcoming newsletter about those billionaire nepo babies competing at the US Open (dropping later this week for paying subscribers), when I saw this post from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on that little social media platform of his:

If you read this newsletter, you are well aware of the fact that Brittany Mahomes is married to Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The fact that Trump posted this isn’t *that* surprising since Brittany came under fire after she liked (and then un-liked) a post from Trump on Instagram outlining the “2024 GOP Platform.”

One lowlight from that plan was to “keep men OUT of women’s sports.”

As a reminder, Brittany is a founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a women’s soccer team.

After Brittany un-liked the post, she *of course* shared a text-only slide to her Instagram Story with vague word salad nonsense:

Has Brittany done The Hoffman Process? Been to a wellness retreat? Landmark Forum??? I must know.

I also must know how she feels that the former president of The United States is talking about her on his Kirkland Signature-esque social media platform???

Did she sign off on this? I’m assuming not, knowing Trump. Is she quietly endorsing him? Listen: I wouldn’t put it past her.

It’s 2024. No one accidentally likes an Instagram post…

This brings me to another question: How does Ms. Tree Paine feel about this?!

I don’t really get the vibe that Taylor Swift is *that* close with Brittany. It feels more like how you are “friends” with your partner’s significant others because they happen to be dating *your* partner’s friend.

You may go to a movie together. Even a weekend group trip. The occasional group dinner, but not at some place like Torrisi which you reserve for Tier 1 friends.

I guess we’ll know what Swift’s approach to all of this is at the Kansas City Chiefs opener tomorrow night against the Baltimore Ravens (assuming she and Brittany are there).

Speaking of: Should we do a virtual watch party in the chat??? Let me know.

Anyways!

I would *guess* they’ll be in the same box, but maybe those Haim sisters will RSVP at the last minute, and Brittany will be sitting elsewhere.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts…👀

