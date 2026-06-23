If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $5/month to support the work that I’m doing.

For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com.

I can guarantee you that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani does not know his face is being used in an ad for Touchland, the hand sanitizer brand you see when checking out at Sephora.

I was scrolling on TikTok yesterday when I came across this paid ad from the brand:

I immediately recognized a few things about this photo: 1. It’s the mayor! 2. It’s Jordyn Woods’ lucky bag! 3. It’s from the Knicks championship parade!

When you swipe, you are served two more paid ads from the parade, one of which includes Mamdani again:

Woods has a partnership with Touchland.

I would assume part of her contract allows the brand to run paid ads against her content, but I don’t think the mayor has a partnership with a hand sanitizer brand...

I thought surely this was a mistake, but this morning I was served the same series of ads, so clearly they have not paused the campaign.

As a friendly reminder, the mayor of New York City is not allowed to be in paid ads or endorsements of any kind while in office, so I certainly think his team is not aware that this campaign is running with his face as the first thing you see.

I’ll be curious whether Touchland takes down the ads or keeps them running and hopes no one (besides me) notices…

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was traded to the Miami Heat in the middle of the night. (via ESPN)

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is writing a children’s book. (via Instagram)

Philadelphia Eagles star DeVonta Smith got married earlier this month and the flowers…are very compressed. I spoke with a florist who estimates the flowers alone could very well be in the six figures… (via PEOPLE)

Former Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová has been suspended from professional tennis until 2030 after refusing to take a doping test. (via The Athletic)

Have you been following the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers reunion vacation to Scotland and St. Tropez? Well, Kevin Love just posted a ‘Hangover’-themed recap. (via Instagram)

Just Something I’m Into

I posted about this on my Instagram Story last night, but this MELT Method foam roller has changed my life. This is not sponsored (I wish!), but my favorite Pilates instructor turned me on to it and I haven’t looked back (pun intended) since.

You can follow me on Instagram here, Twitter here and TikTok here. Enjoy the endless void of content!