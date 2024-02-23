If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

It’s not every day that you see a major sports league hard launch one of their star player’s relationships on their Instagram account with 6.4MM followers.👀

I guess you could say this happened with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, but I don’t feel like it counts when the significant other is also famous.

Anyways…

After breaking down that NHL story, I’ll get into the fact that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker may be back together, a New York Knicks star said he listens to Justin Bieber before games, and an Oklahoma City Thunder player is going viral (sort of).

Let’s discuss all of this nonsense!