I hope everyone had a lovely Thanksgiving!

I spent the holiday with friends in Brooklyn. I made Molly Baz’s sour cream and onion cloud potatoes for the second year in a row, because they are that good.

Now onto the nonsense!

Everyone In College Football Is Either Getting Fired Or Hired

✅Hired: One day after saying he had a “…lot of praying to do” about his future, Ole Miss head coach (and chronically online man), Lane Kiffin, announced that he’s leaving the school to coach at LSU.

This was way too much workplace drama for a holiday weekend I’m sorry.

After beating Mississippi State in The Egg Bowl, Kiffin spent the next 48 hours causing chaos.

According to reports, Kiffin was supposed to hold an Ole Miss team meeting on Sunday at 10 am, but was moved to 2 pm after he allegedly got into a fight with the university over bringing current Ole Miss staff to LSU.

Players were reportedly not allowed to have their phones in the meeting, but I guarantee you someone will leak the audio of that conversation to TMZ.

Kiffin allegedly told some of his offensive staff that if they weren’t on the plane to Baton Rouge on Sunday, they didn’t have a spot on his staff.

This is very much giving Lauren Conrad choosing not to go to Paris on The Hills. IYKYK and Ole Miss fans are not happy about his decision.

✅Hired: After firing Hugh Freeze in November, Auburn announced they’re hiring South Florida’s Alex Golesh as its new head coach.

This is very much an upgrade from South Florida (no offense).

Golesh has yet to update his Instagram bio, so maybe someone on his team can let him know.

⛔️Fired: Michigan State has fired their head coach, Jonathan Smith.

They finished with a losing record this season, so this decision isn’t really that surprising.

What is surprising is that Smith will reportedly get a $33 million buyout—and that’s not even the highest buyout this season.

Klay Thompson Loves His Girlfriend

The NBA star is dating Megan Thee Stallion and they’ve been Very Online about their relationship, which makes me giddy for both of them.

They’ve documented golf outings, cooking for Thanksgiving, and now Thompson has changed the name of his boat to ‘SS Stallion’.

Find someone who names a boat after you.

Remember That Olympian On The FBI’s Most Wanted?

The FBI announced that they seized a rare 2002 Mercedes CLK-GTR valued at $13 million that may have belonged to former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding.

For those who don’t remember, Wedding is currently on the FBI 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List after he allegedly became a transnational drug trafficker and orchestrated the murder of various witnesses.

I can guarantee you that Netflix is already working on a documentary about this saga.