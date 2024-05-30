If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $8/month. Your support means the world!

There’s quite possibly no off-the-court moment I love more in basketball than waiting for new tunnel fit pics to drop.

From Kelsey Plum’s divorce revenge outfit to Caitlin Clarke wearing Prada at the WNBA Draft (yes I know it’s not a tunnel look but same vibe), I devour these shots.

wnbaleaguefits A post shared by @wnbaleaguefits

As someone who is Tall, I’ve always wondered how these stylists find *chef’s kiss* looks that feel like they are tailored-made to perfection.

To better understand the process of working with WNBA players, I chatted with stylist, Mary Gonsalves Kinney.

While Gonsalves Kinney started off as a lobbyist, she switched careers 15 years ago to start her own styling company.

Gonsalves Kinney began working with athletes at the beginning of her career, collaborating with the Curry family, originally with Ayesha (wife of Steph) before expanding to work with Steph’s mom, Sonya, and sister, Sydel.

Today, you might be most familiar with her work styling WNBA rookie Cameron Brink.

I’m obsessed with everything Brink has been wearing lately and I know I’m not the only one—so I went straight to the source!

You can read our entire conversation below and consider becoming a paying subscriber for $8/month to support the work that I do.

Enjoy!

An Interview With Mary Gonsalves Kinney

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Be sure to follow Mary on Instagram here and learn more about her work here.

First off—can you tell me how you broke into the fashion industry?

I completely shifted careers 15 years ago. I was a lobbyist and had a political science degree from UC Berkeley.



I knew I wasn't totally happy and needed a career that offered me more of a creative outlet but still allowed me to work with people and usher in change.



So this girl from Sacramento—who had no business or pedigree in fashion—decided to start a styling company 15 years ago.

We have an amazing team, and we've built quite the empire working all over the country. I’m pretty proud of what we've created.



How did you begin working with WNBA players?

I've worked with NBA players since the beginning of my career and then I started working with the Curry’s—originally with Ayesha and then that parlayed into working with Sonya Curry and Sydel Curry.

mgkstyle A post shared by @mgkstyle

The family eventually introduced me to Cameron Brink and her mom Shelli around the time of the ESPYs two years ago.

Cameron is officially my first WNBA player to style, but not my first athlete.

mgkstyle A post shared by @mgkstyle

How does styling WNBA players differ from styling clients who work in other industries?

Styling WNBA players is different in the sense that you're dealing with an increase in physical stature—across-the-board for most players—but also there's an expectation to be fierce on the court and therefore through increased hype around female athletes, there is an additional pressure (and I'm not saying it's bad) to also be fierce off the court.



I have clients in every industry. Every shape size background and gender. No one looks the same and no one is styled the same.



That is what makes my job so fun. I get to really meet the moment with each client and elevate their image in the best possible way.



How is the process for putting together a tunnel fit different from styling a player for a red-carpet event? Do you travel with them? Do they pack the look and bring it on the road? I have so many questions!

Styling for the red carpet is very specific. You have to be thinking about photographs and what other people are wearing, as well as what kind of message you're trying to portray.



This [WNBA] Draft class was so incredibly special in their own way. They all came out representing their personalities through what they wore that evening.

wnba A post shared by @wnba

Cameron [Brink] was no exception, and of course, I'm biased and think she was the best dressed ;)



Tunnel looks are intended for a snippet of time before a game. Tunnel looks usher in the energy of each player right before they hit the court.



So what you dress each player in matters because it helps to signify their mood and the level of competition they're going to bring to the game.



It also gives each player an opportunity to use the tunnel as their own personal runway to show their personality through all sorts of different looks. It is fun to change it up and show different facets of each athlete's personality.



I do not typically travel with the athlete because there are so many games that would be impossible.



Instead, we rack looks at their home and label them so that they know what to wear to each game, and then they pack accordingly.



We try to make it as seamless as possible, so they feel prepared and ready and of course they can shift or change up the look if they feel like they want to.

We try to give them creative license so that they always feel like themselves. Of course, they hire us for a reason: to really push the envelope and showcase impact every opportunity we can.



As a fellow *tall girl*, I must know how you find clothes that are long enough?? Is it a mix of custom pieces, samples, and off-the-rack?

I am lucky because Cameron [Brink] fits in most sample sizing. While she is 6'4", most clothes fit her well, so we end up looking for pieces that are extra long, which we are in luck because most luxury brands make their dresses, pants, etc. longer with anticipation that the client will hem or tailor accordingly.

cameronbrink22 A post shared by @cameronbrink22

Pants tend to be our biggest challenge because the waste to crotch area usually is not long enough for a tall girl, so we either have things custom-made or we look at some of the menswear—which so much of what we see in fashion is cross-gender, which works really well—and the trends are all kind of the same for example cargo pants, slouchy jeans, low rise pants, etc.



We make it work, and we try and shift where we need to.



Being in this business for 15 years allows me to see everything, and having so many clients with different shapes and sizes really makes me an expert on what each brand brings to the table.



I know who has the longest pants, I know who has the shortest skirts, etc.



What’s been your favorite look that you’ve collaborated with Cameron Brink on?

Obviously, I'm super proud of what we did for the [WNBA] Draft. Cameron [Brink] in Balmain was so iconic.



cameronbrink22 A post shared by @cameronbrink22

Everything about that silhouette, down to the jewelry the hair and the make up was really I think so inspiring for so many young women.



I obviously loved what we've done in the past, like the YSL she wore to the ESPYs.

cameronbrink22 A post shared by @cameronbrink22

I think that was the first time people really started to notice who Cameron [Brink] was.

She came out in this chic, sleek, sexy gown with her hair pulled back in a long braid and with that chiseled, gorgeous face people wanted to know who she was and I really believe that was the beginning of her career in fashion and—yes—I'm calling it a career, because I really believe she is capable of stepping into the industry.



Whether as a model or a brand ambassador—this girl has what it takes.



What’s the most challenging aspect of styling WNBA players?

I think the most challenging is height and shoe size. We've had some challenges finding designer, beautiful heels and pumps open toed shoes, etc. that work on a young woman who wears a size 13.



It is getting better, and designers are starting to really meet the demand.

cameronbrink22 A post shared by @cameronbrink22

Stylists also have to think about how to carefully showcase the athlete's figure in a way that is powerful and interesting, but still appropriate.



They are out there representing a team, and they are there as professionals, so we try to really make sure that we hit all of the marks that ensures she is still herself.



The young amazing woman that she is, but she is still out there representing her team and the WNBA in the best possible way.



What’s the most surprising thing about styling WNBA players that readers may not know?

I think everyone obviously knows peripherally how hard athletes have to work to be at the top of their game and to be in a position to play professionally like this, but I really had no idea until I started working with Cameron [Brink] on a more intense level how busy her schedule is. How much she practices and trains and what level of dedication it takes.



They are superheroes in their own right. It is really so admirable.



Is there anything else about styling female athletes that you’d like my readers to know?

I just want to encourage people who care about women in sports to not just like a post on Instagram or follow them on social media.



It's important you go out and get league passes and attend games and support these women on all levels.



The more we do, the better the playing field will be for these women financially and long-term in the industry.



These women are already breaking glass ceilings, but if we really want to support female athletes—and specifically the WNBA—we have to put our money where our mouth is.



These women deserve it.

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

Mary-Kate Olsen is possibly dating former professional hockey player, Sean Avery, who has a restraining order against him. Allie Jones of Gossip Time has a breakdown . (via PEOPLE)

breakdown Sophia Bush and retired professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris went to Paris! (via Us Weekly)

Kylie Kelce (wife of Jason and sister-in-law of Travis) had the last word when a drunk woman demanded a photo. (via X)

No—Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is not having a baby with that woman just because she sat next to him at an NFL game. Instead, she *is* having a baby with an MLB player. (via TMZ Sports)

The charges against no. 1 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, have been dropped. If this sentence makes no sense to you, then read my recap. (via ESPN)

The Dallas airport knew what they were doing when they put Mavericks star Kyrie Irving’s photo next to an image of a globe. (via X)

If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $8/month. Your support means the world!

You can follow me on Instagram here, Twitter here and TikTok here. Enjoy the endless void of content!