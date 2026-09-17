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There is nothing better than seeing someone whose work you admire interview a main character in your Sports Gossip Cinematic Universe.

Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal published an interview with the University of North Carolina football team’s head coach, Bill Belichick, written by Allie Jones of Gossip Time.

What makes this interview significant is the fact that Belichick talks about his relationship with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, in more detail than we have maybe ever gotten from him?

I’ve been covering the Belichick-Hudson saga here since news broke that the pair were dating. Charlotte Wilder and I have also discussed the relationship and Hudson’s role in Belichick’s business dealings on The Sports Gossip Show.

From the very beginning, we’ve suggested that the story has always been about power and who really holds the power in the relationship.

To this day, we are pretty sure we are the only two people in sports media who have spoken with Hudson, who cold-called Charlotte on a Saturday night and whom we spent over five hours speaking with over the course of a week to get her to come on the show.

Reader, she did not come on the show, but never say never…

Anyways!

Belichick has been relatively silent about his relationship with Hudson and has avoided discussing her role within the UNC football program—until now.