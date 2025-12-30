If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber to read this full newsletter. Your support means the world!

I hope everyone is enjoying the strange week between Christmas and New Year’s, which really feels like being at an airport where there are no rules and you can drink at 9 am without anyone batting an eye.

I had an unusually busy travel season, as some of you know.

I went to the Galapagos (No, not with Ken Klippenstein), a wellness retreat, and…Florida. All of which was not on my 2025 bingo card!

I’ll be spending the rest of this week working on my 2026 intentions and goals (thank you, Grace Clarke), as well as deep cleaning my apartment.

In between all of that, I’ll be watching wayyy too much football (go dawgs), making Violet Witchel’s Chicken Enchilada Lentil Soup, and reading up on the latest sports gossip for your reading pleasure.

🚨Friendly reminder: annual subscriptions are still 20% off in honor of Impersonal Foul turning five.

Now onto the nonsense!

Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Married An Olympian

I feel like we’re just days away from the Vogue exclusive spread of photos from Holly Ramsay’s wedding to Olympic swimmer, Adam Peaty.



The pair got married in the UK and Peaty’s estranged mother was allegedly “outraged” and “hurt” that Holly’s famous father, Gordon, mentioned their family feud in his speech.

She was not invited to the wedding nor do I think we’ll be hearing about this feud in Vogue…

Well This Isn’t Good

New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs was arrested on charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with an incident that occurred earlier this month.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred between Diggs and his former personal chef, who claims the Patriots star “…slapped her and tried to choke her out over a salary dispute.”

Diggs is their star wide receiver and they are doing verrryyy well as they head into the playoffs shortly, so this is not great.

The Patriots released a statement, which, to me, implies they are not going to punish him—for now: