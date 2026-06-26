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The first time a video from belly dancer and choreographer Jez Shuvani came across my FYP, it was of a group of five women dancing in a circle to Janet Jackson’s ‘Miss You Much’ in honor of Galentine’s Day.

Shuvani writes in the caption that the dance was “…inspired by a scene in Hustlers” and the video has 2MM views.

I began getting served more and more videos of Shuvani and her friends dancing to different songs.

Usually, it’s the same (or similar) group of women and it’s always in the same place: Shuvani’s basement, which doubles as a studio, as she told me.

I feel like Shuvani’s videos have reached a new level of viral after she posted a dance circle, where they are dancing to When In Rome’s hit, ‘The Promise’. It currently has 1.4MM views in just a few weeks.

I’ve now been served dozens of TikTok videos of users dancing to Shuvani’s choreography and I can’t stop watching. I love them all!

I’m not the first person to say this, but I’ve definitely noticed a resurgence over the past few years in dance-based workouts, content, and apparel.

There’s adult women taking dance classes. It could be beginner ballet (me) in a Yumiko leotard (also me) from teachers like Angela Trimbur or studios like Moves Pure Joy and Ryan Heffington’s now-closed studio, The Sweat Spot, in Silverlake, Los Angeles.

Maybe it’s a workout class that is either explicitly a dance class or has dance elements, like The Class, Forward Space, or Kara Duval’s online workout studio, Range.

Or you are wearing dance-themed fits from brands like NikeSKIMS and their ballet-inspired collection or Reformation’s collaboration with The New York City Ballet.

Perhaps it’s a combination of all of these things and you’ve just watched GAP’s viral ‘Milkshake’ ad with Katseye on repeat that the internet recreated again and again and again.

The people yearn to move their bodies, so it makes sense that Shuvani’s videos have continued to go viral.

I spoke with Shuvani over Instagram DMs about her background as a belly dancer and choreographer.

Shuvani also shared with me how the viral dance circles started out of “…sheer laziness” (yes, really), answers FAQs about where they film the videos, how she chooses the music, and much more.

As a reminder, the bulk of the interview is for paying subscribers only. You can support my work for just $5/month. It is my birthday, after all!

An Interview With JezFever

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. You can follow Jez Shuvani on TikTok here and see her dance circle perform in October at the Masque of the Red Death Party at the Akron Civic Theater.

Can you tell me a little bit more about your dance background? How long have you been a dancer and teaching dance?

I first started belly dancing when I took a beginning class at a cultural center. I thought it would be fun. I got hooked right away and now I’ve been belly dancing for over 20 years.

I started teaching in 2004. I taught at Kent State University for six years. I taught at a high school for the survey dance class for about 10 years.

I’ve taught workshop classes at Purdue, Ohio State and Cleveland State, as well.

This was all during the heyday when belly dance was very popular.

I love your viral dance circle videos. Can you share how those started?

The viral dance circle started out of laziness!! I had planned to go to Ontario for November and December in 2024, because that’s where I spent all my holidays when I was a child (I’m Canadian).

A week before I was supposed to leave, I shattered a finger on my right hand. I had to have surgery and go to occupational therapy for months.