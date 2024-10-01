If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $6/month.

Always Get It In Writing

UNLV’s rookie quarterback, Matthew Sluka, has decided to take his redshirt year and sit out the remaining games in the season because promised “commitments would not be fulfilled in the future.”

Before you ask, yes, he announced this via a Notes App Apology statement.

When! Will! They! Learn!

A player taking their redshirt year isn’t necessarily what was odd. Players do it all the time. What *was* odd was Sluka’s vaguely worded statement implying that these “commitments” the school allegedly promised him weren’t going to be fulfilled in the future.

Oooop!

According to ESPN, those commitments Sluka was promised came in the form of a verbal offer of $100,000 from a UNLV assistant coach, which the program never followed through on.

Of course, Sluka’s dad, Bob, weighed in and added that UNLV’s head coach, Barry Odom, later said the offer wasn’t valid because it didn’t come from him.

Could you imagine *that* phone call?!

msluka_ A post shared by @msluka_

Of course, UNLV very quickly wanted to remove themselves from the narrative and said in a statement that Sluka’s agent “…made financial demands upon the University and its NIL collective in order to continue playing.”

Sounds sort of like a threat, no? Well, according to UNLV, they did view it as a thread and added:

“UNLV does not engage in such activity, nor does it respond to implied threats. UNLV has honored all previously agreed-upon scholarships for Matthew Sluka.”

ESPN *did* confirm that UNLV did pay Sluka a one-time payment of $3,000 for an event he attended over the summer, but that was it.

I’m sorry, but this is so unhinged.

First of all, Sluka’s agent allegedly may not have even been a registered agent in the state that the client he represents plays in. I’m not a lawyer, but I do object!

unlvfootball A post shared by @unlvfootball

Second—and more importantly—why was none of this in writing?! A verbal offer? As I mentioned about two sentences ago, I am not a lawyer, but if I was promised six figures you can guarantee that I will be getting that in writing.

Obviously, a contract is a great place to start, but they didn’t even get it in writing over text? Or an email?! Snapchat???

Anyways!

UNLV’s football program doesn’t seem too bothered by this and are playing just fine with their new quarterback.

In news to no one, Sluka is planning on transferring to another school in January.

I can guarantee that he will get whatever NIL deals they throw at him in writing—hopefully with a new agent.

