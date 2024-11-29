If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Get 20% off an annual subscription until Tuesday.

While Ashlyn Harris posted a selfie with her girlfriend, Sophia Bush, her ex, Ali Krieger, was going Thanksgiving official with her girlfriend.

If you recall, Harris filed for divorce from Krieger last fall and began dating Bush. Before you ask, I won’t be discussing the timeline of *that* relationship any further, but you can always email or DM me with your thoughts…

Anyways!

Krieger has been relatively quiet about her personal life since the split (unlike her ex imo…) and only recently hinted at the fact that she was in a new relationship back in July when she appeared on the podcast She Pivots.

“I’m dating a wonderful person right now, who I really, really like. I’m, you know, so grateful that we met,” Krieger said.

In September, Krieger told E! News that she wanted to keep her new relationship “private” for now, which is fair! After the way the split from Harris played out publicly, I don’t blame her!

Obviously, you may be wondering who Krieger is dating—and now we know.