I’m coming back to life after a whirlwind few days in San Francisco for the Super Bowl.

Charlotte Wilder and I filmed an episode of The Sports Gossip Show at Radio Row, which is sort of like the NFL’s equivalent of Comic-Con in San Diego.

We also attended the GQ Bowl and saw Thom Browne’s latest collection (including a verrryy chic Asics collab that will certainly sell out).

@mad_hill Madeline Hill on Instagram: "The Super ( @gq ) Bowl 🏈✨"

And of course, the main event (besides seeing the Golden Gate Bridge): The Big Game.

Was the game very exciting? Hrrrmmm…not so much, but I will say there is truly no entertainment product quite like what the NFL puts on for the Super Bowl.

Green Day?! That shot of Charlie Puth signing the national anthem?! Bad! Bunny! I loved it all.

Putting it out there now, but I’m manifesting a Sports Gossip Show alt cast for the game next year. I know who subscribes to this, so someone better start making some calls.

Anyways!

I thought I’d dedicate this newsletter to all of the Olympics drama and mess you might’ve missed. And boy, is there so much mess to discuss.

Here’s just some of what we’ll cover today: You know that Norwegian biathlete who admitted to cheating on his girlfriend on global television? Well, this isn’t the first time he’s made a very dumb decision...There was also a major upset in women’s snowboarding!…And no one seems to be happy about the pair that won gold for ice dancing (and rightfully so).

All that and MORE. Let’s get into it.