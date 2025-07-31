If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

I was minding my business doom scrolling when a video of Adele’s fiancé and superstar sports agent, Rich Paul, walking into a 7-Eleven on 7-Eleven Day to get a slushie appeared on my FYP.

I had so many questions.

Does Paul have a brand deal with 7-Eleven? There wasn’t a required FTC #ad copy in the caption, so that didn’t seem logical.

Was he just a big fan of…7-Eleven??? Like their slushies are good and I love a sweet treat, but are they good enough to be the main feature of your very first TikTok???? Hrmmm…I’m not so sure about that.

Or is Paul soft-launching a “relatable” Internet presence for another reason entirely?

I have a theory as to what that reason may be.