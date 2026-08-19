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Here’s a suggestion: If you’re a professional tennis player and you’re in Mallorca for a tournament, maybe don’t do drugs.

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios is facing the music after he was provisionally suspended from the sport for testing positive for cocaine.

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Now onto the mess.