We’re just days away from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony and already have some drama on our hands…

Last Friday, the Japanese Gymnastics Association announced that Shoko Miyata, the captain of Japan’s women’s gymnastics team, has withdrawn from the Olympic games after allegedly being caught smoking and drinking.

Per the Japan Times, the JGA bans national team athletes from smoking or drinking during any team activities—even if they are legally allowed to smoke or drink in Japan.

For context, the legal drinking and smoking age in Japan is 20. Miyata is 19.