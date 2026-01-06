If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber to read this full newsletter. Your support means the world!

Happy New Year!

I feel like we have just a few more days of emails with a “Happy New Year” email opener, so use them while it’s still appropriate to do so.

We’re only six days into 2026 and there’s already been so much nonsense…

First off, I am still in mourning after Georgia’s loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Did those refs basically hand the game to Georgia and they still lost? Correct. Am I still upset about it? Also yes.

Another thing before we get into it. PEOPLE BRANDS AND THINGS let me gab about my dream WNBA collaboration with Instagram’s favorite new activewear line, H-O-R-S-E Sport.

You can read it below:

Anyways!

For the first newsletter of 2026, we’re digging into everything from Cardi B getting involved in the Stefon Diggs saga to a cheating scandal with an Australian rules football star, and even a story about a former golf pro who allegedly stole over $800k from a country club.

Enjoy! This! Mess!

An Update In The Stefon Diggs Saga

After New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs was accused of strangling and hitting his former chef, his girlfriend Cardi B is defending him in a now-deleted posts on X.

This situation is….messy to say the least.

An Australian Rules Football Legend Stepped Down—And Stepped Out

I may not understand what Australian rules football is, but I do know that it’s not good when co-captain (and star) of the Brisbane Lions, Lachie Neale, announces that he’s stepping down as co-captain after he allegedly cheated on his wife.

@lachieneale Lachie Neale on Instagram: "Premiers baby 🦁 ❤️"

You rarely see this in American sports, but Neale announced his departure in a press conference and addressed the allegations of infidelity:

“I can say that I have let my family down, and I apologize for my actions, which have hurt those closest to me, and for that I am deeply sorry.”

I am honestly shocked he was so specific with his apology:

“I accept this is a consequence of my actions, and I need to focus on rebuilding that trust with (wife) Jules, as the future wellbeing of our children remain the number one priority.”

To make things more chaotic, Neale may have cheated on his wife…with his wife’s friend. OOOF.

Jules seems to be doing okay. She posted her 2026 vision board and the phrase “Make happiness the priority” is front and center.