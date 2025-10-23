If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com.

I don’t think Adam Silver had a head coach, player, and former assistant coach getting arrested by the FBI on his NBA opening week agenda.

The week was going so well!

NBA Twitter loved the league’s return to NBC (Roundball Rock is back thank god). Michael Jordan debuted his new segment/interview/whatever you want to call it and people loved it. Oh, and Wemby dropped 40 points last night.

Things! Were! Looking! Good!

….until early this morning when news broke that current and former NBA coaches and a player were arrested in an illegal gambling and sports rigging operation that has been going on for YEARS in ELEVEN states.

I was minding my business, waiting for my flight to board from Paris back to New York after a *lovely* week with the Salomon team (more on that soon), when I let out a gasp in the terminal.

According to federal investigators, Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach and basketball player Damon Jones were among the dozens hit with federal charges after a lengthy investigation into illegal sports gambling and poker rigging schemes that were allegedly backed by the Mafia.

Tony! Soprano! Is! Shaking!

Let’s get into what we know so far.