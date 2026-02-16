If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber to support the work that I’m doing and read this entire newsletter.

When the NBA All-Star Game starts at 5pm ET you know it’s probably not a great sign.

Yes, there was a logical reason for this: Primetime! In! Milan!

Regardless of the Winter Olympics of it all, Adam Silver has some explaining to do.

When the biggest stories from All-Star Weekend are empty (overpriced) seats and whether or not Kevin Durant has a burner account he uses to trash-talk other players, it’s—again—not great!!!

Before I get into it, I want to say: I love the NBA.

I love basketball! I love buzzer beaters! I love seeing celebrities court side!

Despite all of that, I am having a hard time processing the…bad vibes…right now and I know many other NBA fans are, too.

Trust in competitive integrity is eroding, the game-to-game product is deeply flawed, and everybody is sick of the icky omnipresence of the league’s billionaire owners.

The commissioner’s office and the owners got their TV money and they clearly don’t seem to care that much about fan satisfaction (or dissatisfaction), so I’ve started to ask myself: Why should I care about this league anymore? Why should I watch?

There is an air of discontent among fans (me), the media (also me), and even some coaches and players.

At this point, I really do think the NBA needs to hire an Etsy Witch to sort out this mess.

I feel like I need to rant about this, so let’s get right into it.